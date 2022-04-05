Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced its 2022 gold drill program (the "2022 Program") which was initiated by the signing of a drilling contract (the "Contract") with West Kootenay Diamond Drilling Services Ltd. (the "Contractor"), whereby the Contractor will drill holes of up 20,000 feet and carry out ancillary services in relation thereto over the course of the Contract. The 2022 Program will take place at the Company's Midnight Gold claim (the "Project Site") located in the Rossland Gold Camp area, British Columbia. The Rossland Gold Camp has historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

The Contractor has vast resource drilling experience and is well-known to the Company, having been contracted by the Company in the past for drilling services relating to the Company's Midnight Gold and Record Ridge magnesium claims. While site preparation is underway and the Contractor has begun mobilization on the Project Site, drilling is expected to start mid-to-late April, 2022 (weather permitting).

The 2022 Program will focus on testing several of the higher priority targets on the Project Site stemming from prior drilling results, data collection and modeling assumptions (see the Company's December 30, 2021 and September 24, 2020 press releases for additional information). The objectives of the 2022 Program are to test extensions to zones of higher-grade mineralization, and to test deeper areas considered as having a high potential to extend the footprint of the known mineralization on the Project Site. Upon Completion of the 2022 Program and based on the results from the Company's 2009 drill programs, the Company anticipates being able to further define the gold mineralization on the Project Site in order to allow the Company to proceed with a mineral resource estimate pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Frank Marasco Jr., President & CEO of West High Yield commented as follows: "The Company is excited to commence the 2022 drill program at the Midnight Gold project. Building on the previously released 2009 drill results, West High Yield is ready to drill and test targets with considerable promise that management believes will help allow the Company to expand the mineralized footprint with higher-grade cores, allowing the Company to target completion of a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate."

The Company looks forward to sharing the results of the 2022 Program as soon as assay results are available from a qualified third-party assay lab.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119272