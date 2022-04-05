

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, announced Tuesday that the Phase 3 VIRGO trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational twice-daily administration of VUITY (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in adults with presbyopia met its primary efficacy endpoint, improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) on Day 14.



The trial data will serve as the basis for a supplemental New Drug Application submission for an optional twice-daily administration to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2022.



Approved by the FDA in October 2021 for once-daily use, VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision in adults.



In the VIRGO Phase 3 trial, a total of 230 participants aged 40 to 55 years old with presbyopia were randomized in a one-to-one ratio of vehicle (placebo) to VUITY, receiving two drops in each eye per day for 14 days, with the second drop at Hour 6 (6 hours after the first drop).



The study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant proportion of participants treated with VUITY twice daily gained three lines (or more in mesopic (low light), high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity (DCNVA) with no more than 5-letter loss in low light Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (CDVA) at Day 14, Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) versus the vehicle (placebo).



The safety profile was similar to that observed in studies with once-daily administration of VUITY. The twice-daily use of VUITY is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by the FDA.







