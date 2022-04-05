Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMHQ ISIN: IS0000026961 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2022 | 15:41
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 22 1005) admitted to trading on April 6, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                        Iceland Seafood   
                              International hf.  
2  Org. no:                        6110881329      
3  LEI                          254900CJS0OI5B8GO668 
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                    ICESEA 22 1005    
5  ISIN code                       IS0000033975     
6  CFI code                        DYZUXR        
7  FISN númer                       ICELAND SEAFOOD/ZERO 
                              CPN B 20221005   
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
9  Total issued amount                  1.000.000.000    
10 Total amount previously issued             -          
11 Amount issued at this time               1.000.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                  20.000.000      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange            Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                              
15 Amortization type, if other              Bill, one principal 
                              payment on maturity 
                              date        
                             ----------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       April 5, 2022    
19 First ordinary installment date            October 5, 2022   
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                 n/a         
22 Maturity date                     October 5, 2022   
23 Interest rate                     n/a         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                             
32 First ordinary coupon date                         
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon payments                       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment               
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                        No          
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                      No          
46 Put option                       No          
47 Convertible                      No          
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                   Yes         
51 Securities depository                 Nasdaq        
                              verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      April 5, 2022    
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    April 5, 2022    
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              April 6, 2022    
55 Order book ID                     ICESEA_22_1005    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                              Trading       
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No          
60 Dynamic volatility guards               No          
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds     
62 Bond type                       CRPB - Corporate Bond
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.