NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 22 1005) admitted to trading on April 6, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Iceland Seafood International hf. 2 Org. no: 6110881329 3 LEI 254900CJS0OI5B8GO668 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ICESEA 22 1005 5 ISIN code IS0000033975 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer ICELAND SEAFOOD/ZERO CPN B 20221005 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type 15 Amortization type, if other Bill, one principal payment on maturity date ---------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date April 5, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date October 5, 2022 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency n/a 22 Maturity date October 5, 2022 23 Interest rate n/a 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 5, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 5, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading April 6, 2022 55 Order book ID ICESEA_22_1005 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond