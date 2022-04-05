Anzeige
DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2022 / 14:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company announces that, on 1 April 2022, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan in respect of the annual deferred bonus for the 2021 Financial Year to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP15.35 (the average market price over the dealing days falling within the last 30 days of the Company's 2021 financial year). 

Name     Status     Number of options 
Nick Roberts Director & PDMR 36,185 
Alan Williams Director & PDMR 29,438 
Robin Miller PDMR      4,581

The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 1 April 2025. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

In addition, the Company confirms that on 1 April 2022, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc 2021 Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP12.37 (being the closing price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date). 

Name     Status     Number of options 
Nick Roberts Director & PDMR 64,298 
Alan Williams Director & PDMR 52,309 
Robin Miller PDMR      23,443

The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 1 April 2025, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins, and will normally be exercisable from 1 April 2027 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 1 April 2027, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 1 April 2025, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the end of the holding period, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Lisa Flury

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7500 827 400

Notification of Dealing Form 

1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                      1. Nick Roberts 
                      2. Alan Williams 
a)       Name            3. Robin Miller 
 
2        Reason for the notification 
                      1. Chief Executive Officer 
                      2. Chief Financial Officer 
a)       Position/Status      3. General Counsel and Company Secretary 
 
b)       Initial notification/   Initial Notification in each case 
        Amendment 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name            Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4        each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
        Identification code      ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                       In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
b)       Nature of the transaction   granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan at an option price 
                       of GBP15.35. 
 
                       Price(s)              Volume(s) 
                       Option price: GBP 15.35 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                         1. 36,185 
                                         2. 29,438 
                                         3.  4,581 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
                       Aggregate           Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
        -Aggregated volume      Price             Volume  Total 
 
        -Price            n/a              n/a    n/a 
e)       Date of the transaction    1 April 2022 
f)       Place of the transaction   n/a

Notification of Dealing Form 

1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                      1. Nick Roberts 
                      2. Alan Williams 
a)       Name            3. Robin Miller 
 
2        Reason for the notification 
                      1. Chief Executive Officer 
                      2. Chief Financial Officer 
a)       Position/Status      3. General Counsel and Company Secretary 
 
b)       Initial notification/   Initial Notification in each case 
        Amendment 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name            Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4        each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
        Identification code      ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                       In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
b)       Nature of the transaction   granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at an option price of 
                       GBP12.37 
 
                       Price(s)              Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s)                      1. 64,298 
                       Option price: GBP 12.37        2. 52,309 
                                         3. 23,443 
 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
                       Aggregate           Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
        -Aggregated volume      Price             Volume  Total 
 
        -Price            n/a              n/a    n/a 
e)       Date of the transaction    1 April 2022 
f)       Place of the transaction   n/a

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  153814 
EQS News ID:  1320909 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 09:28 ET (13:28 GMT)

