Quint, a Luxury-Centric Metaverse Ecosystem, Is Gearing up for a Spectacular Token Pre-sale

- Bridges the metaverse and the physical world for growth and returns

- Revolutionary 'Super-staking Pools' offering luxury raffle prizes and other exceptional real-world incentives

- Boutique marketplace curates bespoke NFT collection and exceptional collectibles

DUBAI, UAE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quint, the cryptocurrency ecosystem commissioned by the industry titan Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, is gearing up for the spectacular pre-sale of its Quint token on April 7th 2022 at 8pm GMT.

Rahul Chaudhary's CG Corp. Global is the only truly Nepalese multinational conglomerate with a history stretching back 140 years and spanning four generations. Listed in the Forbes Global List since 2013, the multibillion-dollar CG encompasses 79 brands and 167 companies across a diverse set of industry sectors that include FMCG, hospitality, real estate, telecoms, hydropower, banking, financial services, education and more.

Quint's mission is to connect the Metaverse with the real-world, offering investors real-life rewards against the Quint token.

Super-staking pools

Quint's real-world rewards are enabled through revolutionary super-staking pools. Within this category, Luxury Raffle Pools offer real-world prizes via raffles, which require a minimum staking value of USD 500 worth of Quint to enter.

Meanwhile, Quintessential super-staking pools are reserved for prestigious investors, and offer higher APRs/APYs. An auto-compounding feature supercharges returns. Quintessential super-staking pools also offer guaranteed in-life incentives, such as access to supercars.

Conventional staking pools

Quint also offers conventional staking pools with no minimum staking limit or lock-in periods. These pools reward investors in cryptocurrency, with Quint's in-house auto-compounding mechanism boosting APYs.

Reimagining NFTs

Quint's boutique NFT Marketplace allows connoisseurs and collectors from the world over to get tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds. These one-off pieces will be delivered to collectors' doors in a Token Frame to create sublime pieces of art to enjoy in the real world.

Apart from catering for bespoke art, Quint will also be bringing limited edition NFT collections to its Boutique Marketplace. Quint has already started building its library of collectibles, focusing on high-end coveted pieces.

In added perks, bespoke and limited edition NFTs will automatically secure access to the signature Metaverse Arts Club for their holders. The Club will serve as a lighthouse attracting like-minded souls from across the globe.

An audited ecosystem

In a testament to the team's ethos of transparency, Quint's Techrate Audit is underway, and will be followed by a Certik Audit prior to launch.

An incredible presale opportunity

Quint is mere hours away from a pre-sale of its Quint token on April 7th 2022 at 8pm GMT. It's an incredible chance to gain access to Quint at exceptional introductory prices before the token skyrockets on official launch a week after the 7-day presale. Early-bird investors also benefit from zero buy taxes.

Access to the presale is via quint.io.

Following its April 7th presale, Quint will be offered on decentralized exchanges, starting with Pancake Swap on April 21st, 2022. The roadmap will then see Quint secure listings on leading centralized exchanges in the very near future.

The Quint token fuelling this epic expedition

At the heart of the Quint ecosystem sits the Quint token, a BEP-20 token living on the Binance Smart Chain. Quint keeps the surrounding ecosystem's economy thriving while letting investors capture passive income and real-world returns. Other token contracts - including ones on ERC20 and FTM networks - are also in an advanced development phase.

Quint is a first-of-its-kind ecosystem with token, NFT marketplace and more that brings real-world incentives, physical assets, and luxury experiences to a global audience. By merging the metaverse and cryptocurrencies with real-life opportunities, Quint is redefining norms and disrupting patterns, giving backers brand new ways of creating enduring value and earning returns.

