Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.04.2022 | 16:21
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 5

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Drax Group7.7%
Greencoat UK Wind5.9%
China Suntien Green Energy5.6%
RWE5.4%
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.4%
China Everbright Environment5.2%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.8%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.9%
China Longyuan Power Group3.9%
Clearway Energy A Class3.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.3%
Iberdrola3.3%
Foresight Solar Fund3.3%
Grenergy Renovables3.2%
Acciona3.2%
SSE3.0%
National Grid2.8%
Northland Power2.4%
TransAlta Renewables2.3%
Harmony Energy Income Trust2.0%

At close of business on 31 March 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers30.1%
Yieldcos & funds28.2%
Renewable focused utilities12.1%
Biomass generation and production8.5%
Energy storage7.2%
Waste to energy5.2%
Electricity networks2.8%
Renewable technology and service2.7%
Carbon markets1.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.2%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom33.2%
Global19.3%
Europe (ex UK)16.6%
China15.6%
North America11.8%
Latin America2.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.2%
100%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.