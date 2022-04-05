Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Drax Group 7.7% Greencoat UK Wind 5.9% China Suntien Green Energy 5.6% RWE 5.4% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.4% China Everbright Environment 5.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.8% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.9% China Longyuan Power Group 3.9% Clearway Energy A Class 3.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.3% Iberdrola 3.3% Foresight Solar Fund 3.3% Grenergy Renovables 3.2% Acciona 3.2% SSE 3.0% National Grid 2.8% Northland Power 2.4% TransAlta Renewables 2.3% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.0%

At close of business on 31 March 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 30.1% Yieldcos & funds 28.2% Renewable focused utilities 12.1% Biomass generation and production 8.5% Energy storage 7.2% Waste to energy 5.2% Electricity networks 2.8% Renewable technology and service 2.7% Carbon markets 1.9% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.2% 100%