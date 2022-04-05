BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Ms Helen Sinclair, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman of Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC which listed this morning, 5 April 2022 on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Ms Sinclair was appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman of Octopus Future Generation VCT PLC on 21 January 2022.

Ms S Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 5 April 2022