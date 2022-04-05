NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Company Outlook

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI)

NRP Stone (Symbol: NRPI), Inc. recently issued its Annual Report for 2021, and is privileged to provide insight to the year's value generating activities and the company outlook.

At the beginning of 2021, NRP negotiated to acquire an 80% controlling stake in Uplift Aerospace in an attempt to enter the multi-billion-dollar space resource processing and manufacturing industry. After the acquisition was finalized in June of 2021, Uplift Aerospace successfully reached its 2021 milestone objectives, and even surpassed many of the initial roadmap objectives provided to shareholders. Between January to December of 2021, the company's focus on value generation through acquisitions and operations increased the public market value of NRP Stone by over 4,000%.

Key events that led to this increase included a historic project with Blue Origin, which was later appraised at a multi-million-dollar valuation, an agreement with NASA for the first exhibition platform on the International Space Station to deploy in 2022, agreements with Blue Origin and Sierra Space Co. for the upcoming Orbital Reef Space Station, and the successful prototyping of lunar concrete as part of its long-term focus on in-space resource utilization and processing.

In addition to these key agreements and research milestones, Uplift also announced its upcoming commerce platform, branded Space+, that will facilitate transactions between low Earth orbit and Earth through blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The first phase of the Space+ metaverse is expected to launch in Spring 2022 and will later be used to facilitate sales between Earth and its products on the International Space Station.

Briefly highlighted in the 2021 Annual Report was NRP's subsequent acquisition of the remaining 20% of Uplift Aerospace to make Uplift a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRP. NRP also sold a portion of equity in its subsidiary UIHC 1 LLC to secure funds to scale the company's operations and settle debts.

Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace and President of NRP Stone, observed, "We have engaged respected auditors and have instructed our securities attorney to prepare the company for the next steps in becoming a fully reporting company. We want to remove its shell status, finalize a name and symbol change, build our financials, and clear up the confusion on the internet as to the business's operations."

"In the best interest of the company and its shareholders, NRP now owns 100% of Uplift Aerospace as of Q1 2021," Mr. Hanes noted. "We have continued to consolidate the company's efforts into one unified focal point and have initiated multiple revenue sources based on building infrastructure to facilitate commerce between low Earth orbit and the Earth."

The company expects to see revenue from these efforts beginning in the next few months and continuing over the next several years. He continued, "We are expecting initial revenues from sales within the Space+ platform to begin in Q2 2022, with additional revenues being generated from collaborations for spaceflights, zero-gravity flights, space experiences, luxury goods, and collaborations on the Constellation Vault deploying to the International Space Station in 2022."

"We are continuing to build a sustainable and practical space economy that is part of a multi-billion-dollar industry. Uplift Aerospace has created long-term collaborations and strategic partnerships with Blue Origin, NASA, universities, and other private enterprises that have set into motion events that are expected to generate revenues for many years. As these foundational collaborations have been developed, additional opportunities have arisen, and doors have been opened for future products. These behind-the-scenes efforts lay groundwork for us to be able to accomplish our objectives and thus create long-term value for shareholders."

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

