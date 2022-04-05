VaporBrands International, Inc.: VAPR E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser to Address Shareholders Questions in Video Interview with Mark Schaftlein Tomorrow

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) dba E-Cite Motors Group www.ecitemotors.com an innovative Electric Vehicle manufacturer announced that its COO legendary designer Gene Langmesser will address questions submitted by shareholders in a Video interview with analyst Mark Schaftlein on April 6, 2022.

Subjects to be discussed include the Company's competitive advantage over other EV auto manufacturers, the types of vehicles that will be available first to customers, plans to change the name and symbol of the Company, Gene's background, and his favorite past projects. Shareholders or interested parties are encouraged to submit questions today at www.ecitemotors.com

The interview will be conducted by Investor/Analyst Mark Schaftlein. Mr. Schaftlein has been a commentator on the international stage and the host of the Schaftlein Report https://schaftleinreport.com/ a talk show, which seeks to address factual political news. Schaftlein is an extreme rarity in today's world of broadcast journalism with his wealth of knowledge and ability to engage his guests with intelligent, spirited, and informative discussion and without the use of conventional electronic crutches like teleprompters.

Gene Langmesser has extensive years of domestic and international professional experience in the Sales, Business Development, Executive Business Operations, and the Product Design Engineering industry. He is an executive and has held these positions in both aerospace and automotive sectors of the world. Gene formed many teams over his career and has executed programs for both domestic and international Markets. He worked his way up through all the key job classifications and has performed these tasks from "art to part" interfacing with the entire executive team, sales and technical. In his career Gene set-up offices, design, engineering, rapid prototyping, mock-up, and fabrication facilities. He has conducted international business in Germany, Italy, England, France, Poland, and Mexico.

In 2016 Gene and N2A were task to design and build the first ever Hydrogen Hybrid Semi-Truck, by Nikola Motors. They delivered the entire carbon fiber body, all lighting, glass, mirrors, grills, emblems, full interior, dash, gauges, beds, seats, and many other aspects. N2A was also contracted by Nikola to build much of the first ever all-electric UTV 72 kWh EV buggy project that can hit zero to 60 in about 3 seconds.

In addition to leading design and product development teams and prototyping for automobile manufacturers such as Porsche, Mercedes, Lexus, Ford, Hyundai, and others, he has also created or built many movie cars or props. Most notably the futuristic Lexus 2054 driven in "Minority Report", the taxis in "Taxi", Fighter ships in "Battlestar Galactica" the Batmobile in "Batman and Robin", and the Terminators bodies in Terminator 3.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cites vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015" In 2015 Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed a modular design that will be engineered to allow the production of vehicles utilizing a skateboard style chassis that uses hub electric motors. As the system is fully modular this allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single 100hp motor on up to a high powered 1000hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 250hp motors.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors.: www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

