RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership

5 April 2022

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGES

CHANGE OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Charles Bligh will step down from his membership of the Remuneration Committee after consultation with a number of shareholders and in line with best practice governance on independence, with immediate effect. Charles adds substantial value to the Board given his technology background and IT outsourcing experience as well as his ability to constructively challenge the board on a broad range of issues and remains a highly valued Non-Executive Director on the Board.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Chloe Francklin

