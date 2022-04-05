Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
05.04.22
08:04 Uhr
1,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6801,80017:58
Dow Jones News
05.04.2022 | 17:31
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership

DJ RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership 05-Apr-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 April 2022

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGES

CHANGE OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Charles Bligh will step down from his membership of the Remuneration Committee after consultation with a number of shareholders and in line with best practice governance on independence, with immediate effect. Charles adds substantial value to the Board given his technology background and IT outsourcing experience as well as his ability to constructively challenge the board on a broad range of issues and remains a highly valued Non-Executive Director on the Board.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Chloe Francklin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  153834 
EQS News ID:  1320823 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

RM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.