Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin has unveiled new technology to improve thin metal oxide films for solar water splitting, and the European Energy Exchange has announced plans for a new hydrogen index. Indian Oil, Larsen & Toubro, and ReNew have agreed to set up a joint venture to develop India's green hydrogen sector. And Iberdrola has revealed a plan to produce industrial green hydrogen, in cooperation with the European Investment Bank.Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin's (HZB) solar fuels institute has developed a method consisting of pulsed laser deposition, coupled with flash heating and high-powered lamps, ...

