BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, April 5
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2021 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
5 April 2022
END
