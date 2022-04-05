- (PLX AI) - Saipem new offshore drilling contracts Middle East and West Africa
- • Saipem contracts worth over $400 million
- • Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Offshore Drilling in the Middle East and in West Africa for a total amount of over 400 million USD
- • Two contracts have been awarded in the Middle East for two high specification jack-up drilling units, consisting of drilling and workover operations for a duration of five years
SAIPEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de