Dienstag, 05.04.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
PR Newswire
05.04.2022 | 18:15
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, April 5

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021
  • Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)
  • Currency election form
  • Tender Circular
  • Tender Election Form
  • Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's General Meeting)

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the tender circular may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

5 April 2022

