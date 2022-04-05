BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021

Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)

Currency election form

Tender Circular

Tender Election Form

Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's General Meeting)

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the tender circular may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

5 April 2022

