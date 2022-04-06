Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Grant of Options

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Company") is pleased to announce that:

The Corporation's common shares have been listed and admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and trading has been immediately halted. At the opening on Thursday, April 7, 2022 trading will commence under the trading symbol CNRI. As previously announced on March 31, 2022, 2,223,698 special warrants of the Corporation (the "Special Warrants") qualified for distribution 2,223,698 common shares upon the exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants. On April 5, 2022, the Special Warrants were exercised and converted into common shares. The Corporation has entered into option agreements with its directors and officers to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, which options expire April 4, 2027.

About the Corporation:

The Corporation is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The Corporation is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper cobalt, palladium and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

Also, for further information contact:

Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

905-696-8288 (Canada)

1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

https://CNResources.com

Email: info@cnresources.com

