Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") announces that it has voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Delisting from the TSXV is the first step in the implementation of Blacksteel's new business plan.

The next step is the conversion of its outstanding convertible debentures (the "Debentures") into common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per share. Blacksteel has received approval from Debenture holders holding in excess of the required 66.66% of the outstanding principal amount in order to convert all Debentures into equity.

Blacksteel's new business plan includes evaluating international oil and gas opportunities that provide significant accretive exposure on a per share basis to Blacksteel's current reserves, production or cash flow while raising capital to support the various initiatives.

In addition, Blacksteel is planning a work program to boost production and cash flow to in its Alberta based Girouxville producing property given the current oil price environment.

Upon completion of a transaction, Blacksteel intends to list its Common Shares on a recognized stock exchange to re-establish liquidity for its shareholders.

Jeff Callaway, Blacksteel's CEO, commented, "The Blacksteel team has been doing due diligence on a significant international opportunity in conjunction with repositioning the company to establish a cash flow base from its Girouxville asset. The resulting cash flow, in the context of the current oil price environment, will provide sufficient funds to advance an international opportunity to the benefit of Blacksteel shareholders. We thank our shareholders for their patience as Blacksteel executes its proposed business plan."

Blacksteel Energy Inc.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

