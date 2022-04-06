Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
WKN: 4108 ISIN: IT00FERRERO0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
PR Newswire
06.04.2022
Ferrero: Update on voluntary recall of selected batches of Kinder products in UK and Ireland as an added precautionary measure

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the voluntary recall on Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 pack in the UK and Ireland with Best Before Dates between 11th July 2022 and 7thOctober 2022, Ferrero has taken the precautionary decision to voluntarily recall selected Kinder products which include Kinder Mini eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons in the UK and Ireland with Best Before Dates between 20thApril 2022 and 21st August 2022.

The company continues to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella. Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously.

While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products and therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame.

We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase and are asking consumers, who have one of these listed products with the above Best Before dates, to please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or consumers.ireland@ferrero.com.

No other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall.

Update on ongoing voluntary recall to selected batches of Kinder products in UK and Ireland as an added precautionary measure

© 2022 PR Newswire
