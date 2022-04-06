Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Shaun M. Jones today announces the launch of his new book: UnBrainwashed Investing - How to protect your portfolio from today's misled industry.





UnBrainwashed Investing: Protecting Your Portfolio From Today's Mislead Industry is an exposé of the brainwashing that happens within the financial advice industry and offers a thoughtful consideration of how investors can spot this bad behavior, avoid it, and move towards a financial future centered on the truth. Tearing apart conventional wisdom brick by brick, Jones then rebuilds an investment philosophy that is not only research-backed and statistically sound but one that actually speaks to the hopes and dreams of individual investors.

Shaun M. Jones has been operating as a trusted financial advisor for over two decades helping clients primarily in the legal, medical, and executive fields. In his personal capacity, he has conducted a wealth of original research into personal wealth management and he has contributed thought leadership articles to various major financial outlets including CNBC and others.

His firm 'Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management' is an independent advisory firm that aims to use data-backed insights and leverage them for the good of its clients. This book is his attempt to codify some of that knowledge and make it more accessible to a wider audience. It talks about how the misaligned incentives within the world of financial advice often work against the people that they're trying to serve - and what you can do about it as an individual.

It's rare that you get a book like this that opens the curtains to the industry and allows readers to take their financial future into their own hands, away from the middlemen who sell with charisma alone, take their fees, and then leave their clients to stagnate. It's refreshingly raw and honest with a straightforward tone that gets right to the point.

Jones hopes that this book will help to empower individual investors to make decisions that will be squarely in their interests and free themselves from a predatory system that investors have been unwittingly drawn into.

About Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management

Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management is an independent financial advisory firm that offers honest and transparent financial advice to a wide range of clients. They focus on client-focused strategies that are backed by decades of congruent, replicated published research and don't fall prey to misaligned incentives. To learn more about their services, visit https://www.jonesfwm.com/.

Contact

Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management

Shaun M. Jones

401-406-8090

jones@jonesfwm.com

https://www.jonesfwm.com/

