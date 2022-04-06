Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
06.04.2022 | 07:41
Kitron ASA: Kitron: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CEST

(2022-04-06) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The General Meeting will only be held as a digital meeting.

All shareholders are invited to participate online. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions

Further information on the matters on the agenda and the board of directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.
www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • Notice of Annual General meeting 2022 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4cea1ba5-df0d-4a01-bae1-21e490559077)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
