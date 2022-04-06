- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen Q2 revenue EUR 304 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 14% vs. estimate 7.8%
- • Q2 net income EUR 58.5 million vs. estimate EUR 54 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 7-11%, up from 5-8% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 26-27%, down from 27-28% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 140-170 million (unchanged)
- • Cites the current geopolitical situation and the accelerating inflationary environment
- • Implementation of price adjustments to reflect the inflationary pressure is progressing, however, as expected, with modest impact in Q2
- • Says further price increases will be introduced in the second half of the fiscal year
CHR HANSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de