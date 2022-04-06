DJ Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day 06-Apr-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 06 April 2022 Polymetal International plc

Analyst and Investor Day

Polymetal will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day in the format of video webcast on Monday, 25 April 2022.

During the call Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide an update on Polymetal's operations, projects and impact of sanctions.

The event will begin at 11:00 London time (13:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the webcast please follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20220425.

A recording of the webcast will become available at the same link as above within 24 hours after the call.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 153855 EQS News ID: 1321155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321155&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)