Essential Pharma Strengthens its Global Capabilities with New Appointments in Switzerland

ZUG, Switzerland, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Pharma, an international speciality pharma group focused on maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas, announces the global expansion of its senior team with two new hires in Switzerland. Fabio Zeppegno has been appointed Head of Global Supply Chain, and Laura Castagno joins as Senior Director of Quality Assurance (QA), Regulatory Affairs (RA) and Pharmacovigilance (PV).

Steen Vangsgaard, CEO commented: "I am delighted to welcome Fabio and Laura who join at an exciting time for the Company as we continue to expand and scale-up our product portfolio. They will help us pursue our ambition to become a leading global supplier of at-risk essential medicines where there is high unmet clinical need. Fabio and Laura will be central to the further development of our business in Switzerland, which is core to our growth ambitions, and I look forward to working with them as we advance our operational and commercial infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards across our expanding business."

Fabio Zeppegno joins as Head of Global Supply Chain. He has over 15 years of diverse experience in supply chain roles. Most recently Fabio spent 7 years at Teva Pharmaceuticals where he worked as Associate Director of Supply Chain and managed the successful creation of the company's Global Speciality and Biological Supply Chain Hub in Switzerland. Fabio led the Supply Chain Planning and Project Life Cycle Management execution function, which successfully delivered portfolio integration into the Swiss entity for several important Teva products, including the global launch of new biological products alongside several product divestments. Fabio holds an MSc in Procurement, Logistic and Supply Chain from the University of Salford and is a Chartered Member of CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply).

Laura Castagno has been appointed Senior Director of QA, RA and PV. She has over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry and joins the team from Corza Medical, a global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies, where she worked as the Director of Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory, Quality and Medical Information. Prior to this Laura was the Director of Global Regulatory Affairs and Quality at Primex Pharmaceuticals where she managed quality and regulatory activities for medicinal products registered in more than 50 countries worldwide. In this position she was also the Responsible Person for distribution and PV activities in Switzerland. Laura graduated with an MSc in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Turin (Italy) and has a Masters in Patents and Intellectual Property from the University of Milan (Italy).

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international speciality pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise would not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 20 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based around identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios.

It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets, managing complex technology and product transfers while ensuring continual and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma maintains strong relationships with partners at ten manufacturing sites across the EU and US in order to ensure the continuing manufacture of its products to the highest regulatory standards.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

