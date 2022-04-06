Anzeige
WKN: LYX00F ISIN: LU1829221024 
Tradegate
06.04.22
10:44 Uhr
53,58 Euro
-0,51
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,6253,6310:49
53,6353,6410:49
06.04.2022 | 09:49
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.8815

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24079940

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NASD LN 
Sequence No.:  153956 
EQS News ID:  1321565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
