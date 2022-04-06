DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1865.9549

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95087709

CODE: LCJP LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

ISIN: LU1781541252

April 06, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)