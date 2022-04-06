DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.0057

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 644654

CODE: STPU LN

ISIN: LU2018762653

ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN

