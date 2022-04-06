DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.0159

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3101907

CODE: TURU LN

ISIN: LU1900067601

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 153969 EQS News ID: 1321595 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)