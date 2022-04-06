Standards Board for Alternative Investments: THE STANDARDS BOARD FOR ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ESTABLISHES GLOBAL REGULATORY COMMITTEE TO FURTHER COLLABORATION WITH REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SBAI, an active alliance of institutional investors and alternative asset managers, announced today the launch of its Global Regulatory Committee. The Committee brings together leading institutional investors, asset managers and investment consultants to enhance and support the SBAI's dialogue with regulators around the world. Chris Bowlin, Sr. Compliance Counsel, Teacher Retirement System of Texas has been appointed Chair of the Committee, and Stephen Berger, Managing Director, Citadel, has been appointed Deputy Chair.

Chris Bowlin said: "I am honored to chair the SBAI's Global Regulatory Committee, which will help the SBAI further develop its balanced perspective on regulatory topics, taking account of manager and institutional investor considerations."

Members of the Committee include:

Gaurav Amin , Head of Fintech & Implementation, Albourne Partners

, Head of Fintech & Implementation, Albourne Partners Arthur Bengasino, Portfolio Manager, TelstraSuper

Stephen Berger , Managing Director, Global Head of Government & Regulatory Policy, Citadel; Committee Deputy Chair

, Managing Director, Global Head of Government & Regulatory Policy, Citadel; Committee Deputy Chair Hans Bergström, Compliance Officer, AP7

Chris Bowlin, Sr. Compliance Counsel, Teacher Retirement System of Texas ; Committee Chair

Compliance Counsel, Teacher Retirement System of ; Committee Chair Luana DiCandia , Director & Senior Legal Counsel, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Director & Senior Legal Counsel, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Jason Eng , General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Dymon Asia Capital

, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Kimberly Hamm , Director, Global Public Policy Group, BlackRock

, Director, Global Public Policy Group, BlackRock David Lau , Chief Compliance Officer, Springs Capital

, Chief Compliance Officer, Springs Capital Brigid Rentoul , General Counsel, Winton Group

, General Counsel, Merel Uittenbogaard , Senior Legal Counsel, Regulatory Team, APG Asset Management

, Senior Legal Counsel, Regulatory Team, APG Asset Management Karl Wachter , General Counsel, Magnetar Capital

, General Counsel, Magnetar Capital Glen Zwicker , Managing Director, Head of Investment Operations, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Mario Therrien, Head of Investment Funds and External Management, CDPQ, and Chair of the SBAI said: "We see regulators increasingly turn to the Standards and the SBAI's work more broadly, as they continue to take notice of the practical solutions the SBAI provides to some of the complex issues the industry faces. We are thrilled to have the members of this Committee support our efforts."

Since its inception, the SBAI, an Affiliate Member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), has engaged proactively on a wide range of regulatory topics, including regulation for alternative investment managers, financial stability, short selling and ESG.

Thomas Deinet, Executive Director, SBAI, said: "We look forward to working with the Committee to provide constructive input into the global regulatory process, supporting efforts to facilitate fair and efficient markets, reduce systemic risk, and help investors make well-informed investment decisions."

The SBAI is an active alliance of over 150 asset managers and over 90 institutional investors dedicated to advancing responsible practices, partnership, and knowledge. The SBAI works to ensure the quality and efficacy of the alternative investment arena through responsible standards and the exchange of ideas. For more information on the SBAI or to join the SBAI community, please contact us at info@sbai.org or visit our website www.sbai.org.

