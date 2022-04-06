AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re LTIP

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Investec Bank Limited (Investec), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that will vest on 14 April 2022, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: LTIP

Company: AECI

Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Investec on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants

Class of securities: Ordinary shares

Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as agent on behalf of the AECI LTIP vesting account)

Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Date of transaction No. of shares acquired VWAP Price

High Price

Low Value of transaction 5 April 2022 106 780 R116,110685 R116,20 R114,60 R12 398 299

Woodmead, Sandton

6 April 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited