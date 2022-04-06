DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.0558
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 946801
CODE: USHY LN
ISIN: LU1435356149
ISIN: LU1435356149
