Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes Annual Report 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 April 2022, the Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA approved the Company's financial statements for 2021. The Company's 2021 Annual Report and ESEF file are attached.

The reports are also available on Nordic Nanovector ASA's website: www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa-publishes-annual-report-2021,c3540526

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3540526/1560405.pdf

Nordic Nanovector - Annual Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3540526/1560406.zip

NordicNanovectorASA-2021-12-31-en.zip

© 2022 PR Newswire
