Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size Worth $23.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical navigation systems market size is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growing geriatric population along with the rising prevalence of brain cancer, orthopedic degenerative, and ENT among other target disorders and diseases is expected to propel the demand for surgical navigation systems (SNSs). Aging is considered the greatest risk factor for the development of degenerative disorders of joints; such as osteoporosis. The rising geriatric population is expected to serve as a high-impact rendering driver for the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The neurology segment held the largest revenue share of 37.0% in 2021, owing to the early implementation of surgical navigation in this branch and the advantages associated with SNSs that aid the surgeons to perform complex surgeries with increased accuracy.

The ENT segment is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of ENT disorders along with the increasing adoption of ENT surgeries.

Based on technology, the electromagnetic SNSs segment held the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to the low cost and ease of use of the technology. Besides, the rise in the prevalence of diseases among the geriatric population and increasing technological advancements in devices further drive segment growth.

The hospitals segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2021. Hospitals are an integral part of the healthcare industry and corporations make significant efforts, both in terms of revenue & marketing strategies, to endorse their product/services in hospitals.

Key players in the market are engaged in various strategies such as new product developments for better market penetration. For instance, in June 2021 , DePuy Synthes in Australia has entered an exclusive contract with Navbit start-up to launch the Navbit Sprint into operating theatres across the nation. This is a new navigation system utilizing smart sensor technology to support physicians in positioning the acetabular cup thereby, strengthening their product portfolio.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Growth & Trends

Osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are the most common disorders in the population aged over 65 years. The growing prevalence of these disorders possesses an increasing economic burden on many countries. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation, the total number of hip fractures is expected to reach 5,395 million by 2050. Facing the outbreak of COVID-19, elective procedures have significantly impacted the surgical navigation system market. As restrictions resulted in delays to a number of procedures. Currently, most nations have elevated restrictions on elective surgery. As a result, hospital spearheads across the world have been rushing to implement ramp-up strategies.

In addition to tackling the increasing patient backlog, the inspiration to restart elective surgery comprises mitigating revenue shock from the reduced surgical volume, a considerable contributor to the margin of hospitals. Demand for better patient outcomes will drive the acceptance of innovative technologies in navigation-assisted surgeries and provisions market growth. For instance, in March 2021, 7D Surgical has launched the FLASH navigation system in Switzerland and Germany. Besides, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing across the world.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical navigation systems market based on application, technology, end use, and region:

Surgical Navigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

ENT

Orthopedic

Neurology

Dental

Others

Surgical Navigation Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Electromagnetic

Optical

Others

Surgical Navigation Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Navigation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Surgical Navigation Systems Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Medtronic

Corin

Siemens Healthineers

Smith+Nephew

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Amplitude Surgical

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

