Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T72E ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Ticker-Symbol: L5K 
Frankfurt
01.10.21
08:10 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEKOIL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEKOIL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.04.2022 | 12:28
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEKOIL NIGERIA LIMITED: LEKOIL NIGERIA SECURES COURT INJUNCTION AGAINST LEKOIL LIMITED AND SAVANNAH ENERGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED, A SUBSIDIARY OF SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of 28 February 2022 by Lekoil Limited that it had entered into an agreement with Savannah Energy Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, joined by a number of third-parties including Lekoil Oil & Gas Investments Limited, Mayfair Assets & Trust Limited, Lekoil 276 Limited and Lekoil Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited, has sought and been granted an injunction in the Federal High Court of Nigeria against Lekoil Limited and Savannah Energy Investments Limited restraining them from taking any steps in furtherance of the transfer of any interests in oil and gas assets of Lekoil Nigeria Limited and the transfer or creation of any interest in Lekoil Nigeria Limited, that will alter the ownership, equity or share capital structure of Lekoil Nigeria Limited.

The court order in full can be seen by clicking here or at the following link: https://lekoil.com/corporate-documents

Accordingly, the following resolutions to be voted on at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting convened by Lekoil Limited for Thursday 7th April 2022 have been injuncted by the order of the Federal High Court of Nigeria:

  • approving the Option Agreement entered into with Savannah Investments, in accordance with the requirements of Rule 15 of the AIM Rules.
  • authorising the Directors to allot and issue fully paid ordinary shares up to an aggregate number of 151,755,547, which is approximately 20 per cent (20%) of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital.
  • The Board of Lekoil Nigeria is delighted that the injunction has been granted, prohibiting a substantially dilutive issuance of equity and an option agreement with Savannah Energy Investments Limited which would have denied shareholders of significant value.

Notes to editors:

Lekoil Nigeria Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, in which Lekoil Limited (AIM: LEK) (the "Company") has a 40% equity interest. For further information, please visit: www.lekoil.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781634/lekoil_logo.jpg

LEKOIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.