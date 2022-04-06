eHealth Market Size Worth $878.6 Billion by 2030 at of CAGR 17.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eHealth market size is expected to reach USD 878.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. The transition of the healthcare industry into a digital healthcare system for management and analysis of patient health is expected to be the most vital driver of the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of above 15.0% over the next seven years, owing to the increasing number of patients with at least one chronic condition and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

According to the CDC, more than 50% population of the U.S.-accounting for about 117 million people-suffers from at least one chronic condition requiring routine monitoring.

mHealth is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing segment. Favorable government initiatives and increasing collaboration of several healthcare institutions with manufacturers are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, American Telemedicine Association (ATA) collaborated with Philips for increasing the implementation and adoption of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The presence of a tech-savvy population base and various current initiatives by the American Health Information Community (AHIC) is expected to be the drivers of this growth GE Healthcare and Microsoft expanded their long-standing partnership in April 2020 to introduce a cloud-based COVID-19 patient monitoring software for health systems, which will further boost the e-health sector growth.

Read 180-page market research report, "eHealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Big Data For Health, EHR, mHealth, Health Information Systems), By Services, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

eHealth Market Growth & Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in this field are some of the other driving factors. The rising use of mobile technologies and the internet along with the increasing adoption of home care by patients is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, expanding the scope of IT companies in the development of real-time applications and software catering to the healthcare industry is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Federal agencies such as the European Coordination Committee of the Radiological, Electromedical and Healthcare IT Industry (COCIR), to encourage and popularise eHealth, formulated various policies.

The American Health Information Community (AHIC) was chartered in the U.S. to make recommendations leading to the development of eHealth to the Secretary of the U.S. Health Department. Based on these recommendations, efforts are being made to increase awareness levels for currently available mobile applications and wearable remote monitoring devices. The eHealth market products and services are encouraging higher demand for round-the-clock care service, wider and faster access to patient information, reduction of administrative and medical errors, self-monitoring and management by patients, and centralization of the entire healthcare industry chain.

In addition, e-health providers have taken on the duty of giving a global overview of the COVID-19 e-health solutions. On the internet, solution suppliers, consultants advising the healthcare system, and healthcare professionals have been urged to submit COVID-19 solutions. The increase in IoT and technological breakthroughs increased desire for mobile technology and the internet, and rising demand for population health management are all factors contributing to the e-health market growth.

eHealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eHealth market based on product, service, end-use, and region:

eHealth Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Big Data for Health

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Health Information Systems (HIS)

mHealth

Telemedicine

eHealth Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Monitoring Services

Vital Sign Monitoring



Specialty Monitoring



Adherence Monitoring



Accessories



Sensors





Others

Diagnosis Services

Healthcare Strengthening

Others

eHealth End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Providers

Insurers

Healthcare Consumers

Government

eHealth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Denmark



Sweden



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of eHealth Market

Motion Computing Inc.

Epocrates Inc.

Telecare Corporation

Medisafe

SetPoint Medical

IBM

Doximity

Lift Labs

Apple

