06.04.2022 | 12:46
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 5

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 5 April 2022 were:

549.88p Capital only
551.73p Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    Following the share issuance of 95,000 ordinary shares on 16th
February 2022, the Company now has 102,300,411 Ordinary Shares in issue
(excluding 15,628,527 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.    For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
