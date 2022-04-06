Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
PR Newswire
06.04.2022 | 12:58
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 6

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 05-April-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue616.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue617.94p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 05-April-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue381.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue387.23p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 05-April-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue250.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue250.24p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 05-April-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue201.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue201.65p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 05-April-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue106.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue106.80p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 05-April-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue172.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue172.92p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
© 2022 PR Newswire
