Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), announced today that it completed three acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022.

The acquisitions listed below grow Ziff Davis' global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand the company's product lineup. The acquisitions include:

Lifecycle Marketing (equity) Health (U.K.) Map Genie (equity) Entertainment (U.K.) BPHope (asset) Health (USA)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to Ziff Davis is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

