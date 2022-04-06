The "BRICS Data Centre Market: BRICS Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the BRICS data centre market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on data centre market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on BRICS data centre market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the BRICS data centre market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the BRICS data centre market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the BRICS countries in the data centre market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the data centre market to analyze the trends, developments in the BRICS market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the BRICS data centre market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Equinix, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

China Telecommunications Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Rostelecom PJSC

NTT Data Corporation

Atos SE

Chayora Limited

CtrlS Datacentres Ltd

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption of cloud computing

Increasing internet traffic and usage

2) Restraints

High cost of technology and energy usage

3) Opportunities

Technological innovations in data storage devices

Segment Covered

The BRICS Data Centre Market by Type

Mega/Hyperscale Data Centres

Colocation Data Centres

Cloud Data Centres

Enterprise Data Centres

Managed Services Data Centres

Other Types

The BRICS Data Centre Market by Construction

Newly Built Data Centres

Rebuilt Data Centres

The BRICS Data Centre Market by IT Infrastructure

Network

Server

Storage

The BRICS Data Centre Market by Services

Consulting

Integration

The BRICS Data Centre Market by End User

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Government

Others

