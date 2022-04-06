The "BRICS Data Centre Market: BRICS Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the BRICS data centre market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on data centre market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on BRICS data centre market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the BRICS data centre market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the BRICS data centre market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the BRICS countries in the data centre market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the data centre market to analyze the trends, developments in the BRICS market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the BRICS data centre market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- IBM Corporation
- Equinix, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- China Telecommunications Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Rostelecom PJSC
- NTT Data Corporation
- Atos SE
- Chayora Limited
- CtrlS Datacentres Ltd
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Growing adoption of cloud computing
- Increasing internet traffic and usage
2) Restraints
- High cost of technology and energy usage
3) Opportunities
- Technological innovations in data storage devices
Segment Covered
The BRICS Data Centre Market by Type
- Mega/Hyperscale Data Centres
- Colocation Data Centres
- Cloud Data Centres
- Enterprise Data Centres
- Managed Services Data Centres
- Other Types
The BRICS Data Centre Market by Construction
- Newly Built Data Centres
- Rebuilt Data Centres
The BRICS Data Centre Market by IT Infrastructure
- Network
- Server
- Storage
The BRICS Data Centre Market by Services
- Consulting
- Integration
The BRICS Data Centre Market by End User
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Oil and Gas
- Government
- Others
