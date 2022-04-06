Anastomosis Devices Market to be Worth $5.84 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anastomosis devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases is poised to propel the demand for anastomosis devices in the forthcoming years. According to the WHO, an estimated 17.9 million people died from Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in 2019, which represented 32% of all deaths in the world. It also states that 85% of these deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks. Coronary Heart/Artery Disease (CHD/CAD) is the most common type of heart disease and approximately 805,000 Americans have a heart attack each year. Surgery is crucial for the treatment of such life-threatening diseases, thereby increasing the adoption of anastomosis devices in these surgeries.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Disposable anastomotic devices will continue to dominate the market until 2030, commanding just over 88.0% of the overall revenue share. The growth can be attributed to wide product offering by various market players.

Reusable anastomotic devices are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of about 6.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing need to reduce biomedical waste.

Based on application, cardiovascular surgery held the largest share of the market in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of CHD and the increasing number of CABG procedures around the globe.

The ambulatory care centers & clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cases of hospital readmissions has encouraged the expansion of outpatient centers.

North America was at the forefront in the global arena owing to the presence of well-structured reimbursement policies, widening base of the target population, and local presence of a large number of key players.

was at the forefront in the global arena owing to the presence of well-structured reimbursement policies, widening base of the target population, and local presence of a large number of key players. Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of CVD, rapid developments in the healthcare sector, and increasing disposable income.

is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of CVD, rapid developments in the healthcare sector, and increasing disposable income. Key market players are engaged in various strategies such as distribution agreements and product innovation to augment their market penetration. For instance, in November 2020 , GI Windows Medical Corp. broadcasted that the self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

Read 150-page market research report, "Anastomosis Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Disposable, Reusable), By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Anastomosis Devices Market Growth & Trends

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted elective procedures. Restrictions of COVID-19 resulted in postponements to the number of procedures performed. Presently most countries have elevated restrictions on elective procedures. Consequently, there would be lucrative demand for anastomosis devices as these procedures start with full force. Besides, demand for healthier patient outcomes will drive the introduction of advanced technologies in anastomosis devices and promotes market growth. For instance, in October 2020, GI Windows Corp. raised $16.4 million in a Series A-1 funding that involved investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others. The funds are allotted to improve the development and clinical trials of the firm's anastomosis technology.

Anastomosis Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anastomosis devices market based on product type, application, end-user, and region:

Anastomosis Devices Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Anastomosis Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

Anastomosis Devices End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Center & Clinics

Anastomosis Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa

List of Key Players of the Anastomosis Devices Market

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Vitalitec Internaional Inc.

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Ethicon US, LLC

Peters Surgical

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Medical Device Outsourcing Market - The global medical device outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 292.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for advanced medical products and a growing trend of offshoring are fueling the growth of this market. Various initiatives by public organizations promoting testing for COVID-19 are also enhancing market growth. Regulatory bodies are emphasizing the quality of the healthcare devices provided to the public that is becoming burdensome to handle. To meet the regulatory scenario, various services like regulatory consulting are being utilized by the industry players.

The global medical device outsourcing market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for advanced medical products and a growing trend of offshoring are fueling the growth of this market. Various initiatives by public organizations promoting testing for COVID-19 are also enhancing market growth. Regulatory bodies are emphasizing the quality of the healthcare devices provided to the public that is becoming burdensome to handle. To meet the regulatory scenario, various services like regulatory consulting are being utilized by the industry players. Facial Implant Market - The global facial implant market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidences of facial injuries, demand for non surgical facial rejuvenation surgery and the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printed implants for facial reconstruction are expected to drive the facial implant market over the forecast period.

- The global facial implant market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidences of facial injuries, demand for non surgical facial rejuvenation surgery and the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printed implants for facial reconstruction are expected to drive the facial implant market over the forecast period. Optical Imaging Systems Market - The global optical imaging systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements and a rise in the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of optical imaging systems in preclinical and clinical studies in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sector for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is further projected to drive the market in the years to come.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg