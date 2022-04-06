Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to provide an update from its current drill program at Buck Main and results from its recently completed property-wide exploration program across the Buck Property, central British Columbia.



Highlights

Drilling ongoing: Nine holes have so far been completed at Buck Main.

Nine holes have so far been completed at Buck Main. Testing for high-grade structures and the limits of the Buck Main hydrothermal system: Six holes have been completed in the core of the Buck Main and three holes on the western margin.

Six holes have been completed in the core of the Buck Main and three holes on the western margin. Discovery of strong copper and silver mineralization: A zone of strong copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) mineralization was discovered approximately 1.5 km west of Buck Main where assays of up to 302 grams per tonne (g/t) Ag and 0.47% Cu have been returned in rock chip samples.

A zone of strong copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) mineralization was discovered approximately 1.5 km west of Buck Main where assays of up to 302 grams per tonne (g/t) Ag and 0.47% Cu have been returned in rock chip samples. Soil geochemical anomalies to be evaluated with VTEM: Numerous multi-element soil geochemical anomalies have been identified, which may have additional detailed exploration subsequent to the upcoming property-wide VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysical survey

Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President, commented:

"We are very pleased with our drilling progress so far. We have completed nine holes with many more holes planned. The focus for drilling is to build on our significant grid-based program and to investigate new target areas as well as the potential for additional high-grade structures within the Buck Main area.

"We are also very excited to announce the discovery of an outcropping zone of strong silver and copper mineralization just west of the Buck Main target known as the CC zone. Sampling there returned impressive results such as 302 g/t silver and up to 0.47% copper. The zone is open in all directions and clearly warrants significant follow-up surveys.

"The Buck property is surrounded by current and past-producing mines as well as multiple advanced-stage development assets. The region has seen a recent resurgence in exploration for copper-molybdenum porphyries as well as epithermal-related gold and silver systems. Our recent reconnaissance-level exploration program across the property has identified multiple geochemical anomalies that suggest proximity to concealed porphyry and epithermal systems. Outcrop is very limited across the property, therefore these prospective areas will be further evaluated with an upcoming property-wide VTEM geophysical survey to develop new drill targets."

1Their mineralization is not necessarily indicative of the same mineralization at Buck

Buck Main Drill Program

The current drill program is designed to follow-up significant results from the recently completed, grid-based 10,327 metre drill program across Buck Main (see news releases dated January 5th, 2022 and February 22nd, 2022).

Nine holes have so far been completed. Three holes have tested the western extent of the Buck Main system where previous results suggested the system remained open (e.g., holes BK21-059 and BK21-065; news release February 22nd, 2022), two holes have tested for high-grade structures central to the Buck Main target (e.g., BK20-012; news release January 5th, 2021), and four holes have focused on testing the eastern-extent of breccia-hosted and disseminated mineralization (e.g., BK21-017; news release May 11th, 2021).

Core samples from the first four holes are in the lab and results will be released once received and interpreted.

Property-Wide Exploration

The focus of the 2021 summer reconnaissance-style exploration program was on the approximately 24 kilometre long, northwest-trending, fault-bound belt of Late Cretaceous Kasalka Group volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks, host to epithermal-related mineralization at the Buck Main target area. The program consisted of geological mapping and prospecting, soil geochemical surveys, and rock-chip sampling in areas of outcropping bedrock.

CC Zone

The CC Zone is centered approximately 1.5 kilometres west of the Buck Main target along the banks of an incised creek. The zone consists of a brecciated and well-mineralized contact between two volcanic units. Mineralization comprises multiple approximately 5 cm wide veins containing variable amounts of copper oxides and silver-bearing sulfosalts and has been traced for 25 metres where the contact is obscured by overburden. Rock chip samples taken in proximity to the contact returned up to 302 g/t Ag, 0.47% Cu as well as 162 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu (Figure 1). Follow-up work, including grid-based soil-geochemical surveys, detailed geological mapping and prospecting, and IP geophysics, are being planned for CC target area.

Soil Geochemical Surveys

Rocks are poorly exposed across the Buck Property due to the presence of widespread overburden, therefore, the geochemistry of soils are used as a proxy for bedrock geochemistry. Soil samples were collected along property-wide transects and also on focused grids.

Epithermal and porphyry-related pathfinder elements (e.g., antimony, arsenic, zinc, copper, molybdenum) are used to identify areas of high-prospectivity and define footprints of hydrothermally altered bedrock. Areas with high zinc and arsenic are considered priority as a similar element association is associated with Buck-style mineralization.

Numerous open-ended, multi-element pathfinder anomalies were identified (e.g., single line anomalies; Figure 2) and represent key areas that require significantly more sampling to define the extent of the geochemical footprints. These anomalies will also be further investigated during the upcoming property-wide VTEM geophysical survey. This heli-borne survey is designed to map changes in conductivity of the underlying bedrock to help focus exploration on zones of potential hydrothermal-related alteration and mineralization. A full compilation of all exploration data will be reported upon its completion.





Figure 1. Geochemical Anomalies in CC Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/119399_9c9e1d78643c2bf3_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Zinc and Arsenic Pathfinder Anomalies in Soil Geochemistry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/119399_9c9e1d78643c2bf3_002full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program. Rock and soil samples were located in the field with a GPS and shipped in sealed and secure bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, Langley or North Vancouver, B.C. Samples were prepared using standard preparation procedures. Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO / IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Rock samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25 gram sample using a four acid digestion (method ME-MS61L). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30 gram sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Samples with >100 ppm silver were re-analyzed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Samples with >10,000 ppm zinc were re-analysed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Soil samples were analyzed for 53 elements by ICP-MS on a 25 gram sample using an aqua regia digestion (method AuME-ST43).

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

Health and Safety

The Company's exploration programs are being carried out in full compliance with federal, provincial, and municipal guidelines established in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Summit has a rigorous infection prevention and control protocol in place to protect the health of employees and contractors, as well as surrounding communities in which the Company works.

Buck Property

Sun Summit's flagship Buck Property is a high-grade and bulk tonnage gold, silver, and zinc property located near the town of Houston in central B.C. The 100% controlled property has excellent developed infrastructure and allows year-round exploration access.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Property located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with year-round drilling access. The Buck Property has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Link to Figures

Figure 1:

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Buck-CC-Target-Apr-NR.jpg

Figure 2:

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Buck-Regional-Soils-Apr-NR.jpg

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the impact of exploration competition; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119399