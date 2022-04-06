SMA is offering a new line of four inverters with power ratings of 12kW, 15kW, 20kW and 25kW, for use in rooftop PV systems up to 135kW in size. It claims the inverters provide grid-compliant power control of entire systems and enable over-dimensioning of PV arrays by up to 150%.German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has released a new three-phase inverter series for applications in residential and commercial PV projects with outputs up to 135 kW. The Sunny Tripower X devices feature a system manager function linked to the company's Sunny Portal for holistic, intelligent energy ...

