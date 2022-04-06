Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (156/22)

As from April 7, 2022, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short Name: ISIN: MINI L VEONEE AVA 18 GB00BNTPGH59 MINI L VEONEE AVA 10 GB00BKZZ7310 MINI L VEONEE AVA 14 GB00BL02S318 MINI L VEONEE AVA 11 GB00BL001702 MINI L VEONEE AVA 15 GB00BL045J28 The last day of trading will be April 6, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.