Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2022 | 14:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (156/22)

As from April 7, 2022, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short Name:      ISIN:    
MINI L VEONEE AVA 18 GB00BNTPGH59
MINI L VEONEE AVA 10 GB00BKZZ7310
MINI L VEONEE AVA 14 GB00BL02S318
MINI L VEONEE AVA 11 GB00BL001702
MINI L VEONEE AVA 15 GB00BL045J28

The last day of trading will be April 6, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
