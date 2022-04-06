FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 5 April 2022 was 899.07p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 April 2022