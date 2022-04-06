Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium") are pleased to provide an update on the 2022 mineral exploration and development work that has commenced on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the 'Project' or 'Property'), located in Nye County, Nevada.

Drill contracts for mud rotary and core drilling at the Property have been signed with initial drilling expected to begin shortly. Site preparations have begun, with initial work being conducted under the Notice of Intent ("NOI") environmental permit currently in place. Further drilling will commence after the approval of the Plan of Operations. The drill program will include core and mud rotary drilling. The core drilling contractor is American Drilling Corporation based in Spokane Valley, Washington. All mud/rotary holes will be drilled by Harris Exploration Drilling based in Fallon, Nevada.

The core program will test to depths of 2,000 feet (610 meters) and gather material for metallurgical testing, and geochemical sampling to support a targeted increase in mineral resource confidence from the inferred category to the indicated and measured categories. As part of the program, geological core logging, geotechnical analysis, and water sampling will be completed. Geophysical surveying of the core hole will also be completed and aid in targeting permeable zones ahead of pumping tests.

The next phase of metallurgy has begun using previously drilled material and is being conducted by Hazen Research Inc. under the guidance of Global Resource Engineering Ltd. The source material for this phase of metallurgy is core from last year's drilling and will be supplemented with material from the pending 2022 drill program upon its completion. The metallurgical program being advanced at Hazen will build upon the work completed as part of the recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment, and include the essential components required to support a Prefeasibility Study on the Bonnie Claire Project. This includes further derisking and demonstration of the flowsheet through to the production of marketable battery grade lithium carbonate.

The Company has also contracted Barr Engineering Company of Minneapolis to design and execute a demonstration test program for borehole mining at Bonnie Claire. Geotechnical information collected from core holes and down-hole well testing will be used to design and carry-out the borehole test. A borehole mining approach offers the opportunity to significantly reduce surface disturbance compared to a conventional open pit operation.

The Bonnie Claire Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley, which is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Drill results from the salt flat have included lithium values as high as 2550 ppm Li and a 1560 foot (roughly 475 meter) vertical intercept that averaged 1153 ppm Li. The current 43-101 resource from the PEA report for borehole mineable portion of the resource is 3,407 million tonnes grading 1,013 ppm Li or 18,372 million kilograms of lithium carbonate equivalent. (though this is a resource, not a reserve, and has not yet proven economic viability). The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 74 km2 (28.6 mi2) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources.

