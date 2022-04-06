THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 5 April 2022 was 1008.07p (ex income) 1007.92p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 April 2022