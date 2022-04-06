

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales rose at the fastest pace in ten months in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 9.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.2 percent increase in January. This was the biggest growth since last April, when sales were up 9.9 percent.



Sales of food products rose 3.4 percent annually in February. Sales of non-food products increased 14.6 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 19.0 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.1 percent of all retail sales and involving wide range of goods, grew by 9.2 percent yearly in February, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 9.8 percent annually in February, following a 4.5 percent increase in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de