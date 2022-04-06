Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
Dow Jones News
06.04.2022 | 16:07
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

N+V AG: Purchase offer to the holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC

DJ N+V AG: Purchase offer to the holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC

N+V AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Acquisition N+V AG: Purchase offer to the holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC 2022-04-06 / 15:35

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC ISIN XS0191754729 / XS0316524130 / XS0805570354 / XS0885736925 / XS0906949523 / XS1521039054 / XS1721463500 / XS1795409082 / XS1911645049 / XS1951084471 / XS2124187571 / XS2157526315 / XS2196334671 / XS2243631095 / XS2243635757 / XS2243636219 / XS2291819980 / XS2301292400 / XS2363250833 / XS2408033210 are invited to participate in the purchase offer published by N+V AG. Detailed information is available at www.nv.ag or can be requested by e-mail kontakt@nv.ag

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   N+V AG 
       Birmensdorferstrasse 123 
       8036 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
E-mail:    kontakt@nv.ag 
Internet:   www.nv.ag 
ISIN:     XS0191754729, XS0316524130, XS0805570354, XS0885736925, XS0906949523, XS1521039054, XS1721463500, 
       XS1795409082, XS1911645049, XS1951084471, XS2124187571, XS2157526315, XS2196334671, XS2243631095, 
       XS2243635757, XS2243636219, XS2291819980, XS2301292400, XS2363250833, XS2408033210 
EQS News ID: 1320695 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1320695 2022-04-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320695&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
