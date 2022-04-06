DJ N+V AG: Purchase offer to the holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC

N+V AG: Purchase offer to the holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC 2022-04-06

Holders of bonds issued by Gaz Capital S.A. & Gaz Finance PLC ISIN XS0191754729 / XS0316524130 / XS0805570354 / XS0885736925 / XS0906949523 / XS1521039054 / XS1721463500 / XS1795409082 / XS1911645049 / XS1951084471 / XS2124187571 / XS2157526315 / XS2196334671 / XS2243631095 / XS2243635757 / XS2243636219 / XS2291819980 / XS2301292400 / XS2363250833 / XS2408033210 are invited to participate in the purchase offer published by N+V AG. Detailed information is available at www.nv.ag or can be requested by e-mail kontakt@nv.ag

Company: N+V AG
Birmensdorferstrasse 123
8036 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: kontakt@nv.ag
Internet: www.nv.ag

