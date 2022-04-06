Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
London, April 6
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2022, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.84%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.71%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.47%
|RIT Capital Partners
|0.19%
|UIL Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.10%
|UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
|0.08%
|AVI Global Trust
|0.05%
|Total
|2.44%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2022, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|5.87%
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF
|3.60%
|Vonovia
|2.44%
|Grainger
|1.97%
|SPDR MSCI Europe UCITS ETF
|1.76%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|1.55%
|US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
|1.48%
|Secure Income REIT
|1.48%
|US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044
|1.40%
|Sweden 0.25% Index-Linked 2022
|1.38%
|Total
|22.93%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
