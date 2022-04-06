Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2022, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.84% Residential Secure Income 0.71% Pershing Square Holdings 0.47% RIT Capital Partners 0.19% UIL Zero Div Pref 2022 0.10% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.08% AVI Global Trust 0.05% Total 2.44%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2022, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 5.87% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 3.60% Vonovia 2.44% Grainger 1.97% SPDR MSCI Europe UCITS ETF 1.76% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.55% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 1.48% Secure Income REIT 1.48% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.40% Sweden 0.25% Index-Linked 2022 1.38% Total 22.93%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com