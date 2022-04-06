Burgeoning Application in Defense & Intelligence to Steer the Geospatial Solutions Market Past US$ 1.4 Tn by 2032, Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR, in its latest survey, offers unbiased analysis on the global geospatial solutions market for the upcoming decade. The study also provided comprehensive details on the latest developments likely to surge the sales of geospatial solutions across 6 major verticals through various segments such as technology, solution type, end user, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geospatial solutions market is estimated to register year-on-year growth at 15.8% in 2022. Sales in the market are expected to reach US$ 373 Bn by 2022. Exhibiting growth at 14% CAGR, the overall sales of geospatial solutions are expected to surpass US$ 1.4 Tn by the end of 2032.

Rising demand for superior functionality and integration of spatial software solutions across various businesses to gain a better understanding of the assets and the ongoing supply chain is likely to drive the market.

In addition to this, several private companies are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based geographic information system to gain better insights into the organization. This will further propel the demand for spatial data analysis algorithms (GeoAI).

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7193

Further, use of drones and satellite imagery in geospatial solutions offer better extraction of geographic information through the images and videos. For instance, MicroMultiCopter (Shenzhen) released over 100 drones across China in 2020 to detect crowding.

Subsequently, surging adoption of 5G connectivity and communication services for providing accurate positioning of devices will bolster the demand in geospatial solutions market. Besides this, need for remote sensing technologies for mapping, geospatial analytics, and modeling tools in defense & military is increasing. This is likely to create conducive environment for the market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 322 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 373 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1.4 Tn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 14%

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. geospatial solutions market is projected to reach US$ 475 Bn by 2032 owing to surging adoption of remote sensing capabilities in defense & military sector.

by 2032 owing to surging adoption of remote sensing capabilities in defense & military sector. Sales of geospatial solutions in the U.K. are expected to exceed US$ 57 Bn , registering 12.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

, registering 2022 and 2032. Demand for geospatial solutions in China is projected to surge at 13.5% CAGR over the upcoming decade

is projected to surge at 13.5% CAGR over the upcoming decade Based on solution type, geospatial hardware segment is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 13.4% until 2032.

until 2032. By technology, geospatial analytics segment is likely to exhibit growth at 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Development of smart cities coupled with rising demand for real-time data in India and China will drive the growth in Asia Pacific geospatial solutions market.

and will drive the growth in geospatial solutions market. Rapid adoption of smartphone devices enabled with GPS is anticipated to be the major factor bolstering the growth in the market.

Restraints:

Lack of awareness about the potential capabilities of the geospatial analytic solutions might limit its adoption.

Growing concerns related to privacy of data confidentiality and geo-privacy among the consumers and government bodies might restrain the growth in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7193

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers operating in the global geospatial solutions market are focusing on providing advanced remote sensing enabled technologies across various industries to expand their businesses.

Some of the players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

January 2022 : Scania, a well-known transport solution provider, entered into a partnership with HERE Technologies. This partnership will help Scania commercialize its next generation infotainment platform for its range of trucks across the globe. The company also plans to integrate the HERE SDK's routing, mapping, and search functions for better truck specific road data and vehicle regulations.

: Scania, a well-known transport solution provider, entered into a partnership with HERE Technologies. This partnership will help Scania commercialize its next generation infotainment platform for its range of trucks across the globe. The company also plans to integrate the HERE SDK's routing, mapping, and search functions for better truck specific road data and vehicle regulations. March 2022 : ESRI developed the latest land cover maps using AI and ML enabled geospatial solutions, which merged 26 pictures taken from every point on the Earth. The latest map provides details regarding the changes that occurred on the Earth over the last 5 Years.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Atkins PLC

HERE Technologies

Hexagon AB

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

DigitalGlobe Inc.

General Electric Company

ESRI

Bentley

Baidu

Telenav Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

RMSI Private Limited

TomTom International B.V

Geospatial Corporation

Harris Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

China Geo-Engineering Corporation

Orbital Insight

SAP SE

More Valuable Insights on Geospatial Solutions Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers in-depth market analysis on the global geospatial solutions market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also offers exhaustive coverage on trends and factors propelling the demand in the geospatial solutions market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Technology:

Geospatial Analytics Solutions



GNSS & Positioning Geospatial Solutions



Geospatial Solutions for Scanning



Geospatial Solutions for Earth Observation

By Solution Type:

Geospatial Hardware



Geospatial Software



Geospatial Services

By End User:

Utility Geospatial Solutions



Business Geospatial Solutions



Transportation Geospatial Solutions



Defense & Intelligence Geospatial Solutions



Infrastructural Development Geospatial Solutions



Natural Resource Geospatial Solutions



Other Geospatial Solutions

By Application:

Surveying & Mapping



Geovisualization



Asset Management



Planning & Analysis



Other Applications

By Region:

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Geospatial Solutions Market Report

What is the estimated market value for geospatial solutions in 2022?

Which region will dominate the global geospatial solutions market during 2022-2032?

At what rate will the geospatial solutions market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors impeding the growth in the geospatial solutions market?

At what rate will the India market for geospatial solutions flourish between 2022 and 2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Smart Rail Suite Solutions Market: The global smart rail suite solutions market is estimated to witness steady growth owing to the high demand for ticketless travel, smart technologies, and ergonomic station designs. Also, rising need for cost control by using a policy based connectivity management platform will bolster the growth in the market.

Open Source Intelligence Market: Growing number of cyber-attacks targeting multinational enterprises will boost the adoption of open source intelligence (OSINT) technologies. This is projected to surge the demand for OSINT in the coming years.

Unmanned Traffic Management Market: Requirement of unmanned traffic management is expected to surge owing to increasing application of UAVs and autonomous aerial vehicles in e-Commerce, agriculture, and defense industry. Further, rising demand for air traffic control with real time data is projected to fuel the growth in the market over the coming years.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg