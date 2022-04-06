Germany has come up with new measures that could lead to a cumulative installed PV capacity of 215GW by 2030. Higher feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV will likely be announced soon.From pv magazine Germany The German government has introduced its so-called EEG Easter package to facilitate faster expansion of photovoltaics and wind power. The new provisions identify new areas for the deployment of PV and support the participation of municipalities in existing solar and wind parks. In addition, the government wants to streamline the planning and approval procedures and push ahead with grid expansion. ...

