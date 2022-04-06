Viva Wallet and Mastercard accelerate digital transformation in Évora

Viva Wallet POS app enables you to turn any Android device with NFC into a card terminal with contactless technology

This initiative supported by Mastercard intends to boost local businesses and facilitate the lives of citizens and tourists, who can now make contactless payments easily and safely

LISBON, Portugal, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wallet, with the support of Mastercard, will assist the digital transformation in the city of Évora, enabling local merchants to adopt contactless payments in their stores.

The initiative is intended to encourage SMEs from local businesses to join the acceptance of contactless payments, through Tap On Phone technology, which is provided by the Viva Wallet POS app, thus allowing customers to pay easily, safely and hassle-free, even with international cards. With this innovative technology, merchants can transform any Android NFC-enabled smartphone, tablet or other device into a contactless card terminal, saving the costs associated with dedicated terminals, by simply downloading the application to the merchant's smartphone.

This digital transformation project kicks off with a campaign to promote and advertise the service, encouraging more than 1,000 local businesses, including restaurants, to join digital payments, improving the shopping experience of their customers, especially tourists, who are not always able to use their cards in traditional national card terminals.

This Viva Wallet initiative in Évora, with the support of Mastercard, aims to educate and raise awareness among merchants, as well as encourage the local population, students and tourists to use contactless payments.

The campaign started on April 4 and will be present in several digital media but also physical media such as billboards and large format, static and mobile, as well as displays in local shops and restaurants and social networks.

Pedro Saldanha, Country Manager Portugal at Viva Wallet, says that "the Tap On Phone solution, available to all merchants, brings a new paradigm to the payment landscape. The old and bulky payment card terminals, only focused on payments, will soon become obsolete. Viva Wallet is leading the digital transformation of SMEs with the latest technology available. Now, any business can benefit from the Viva Wallet POS app, and turn an Android phone (or tablet) with NFC into a card terminal. Our solution is not only highly innovative but can also be easily integrated with third party applications. And best of all: there are no monthly fees or limitations on the number of "card terminals" a merchant can have!".

Maria Antónia Saldanha, Country Manager at Mastercard, states that "It is the right time for us to support the digital transition of cities, giving more quality of life to its residents and visitors. Using a contactless card in daily routines is a good example. Mastercard, with Viva Wallet and local stakeholders, wants to make Évora a contactless city, by using a set of innovative services that we have implemented in several cities around the world. It is this global experience that we want to share with the city of Évora, with the people of Évora, with local commerce and businesses, and with all those who visit the city. With this project we are responding to the challenges of tourism and to the dynamization of the local economy, through scalable technological solutions, essential for the future of smart cities."

About Viva Wallet

Viva Wallet is the first European neo-bank, entirely cloud-based, with offices in 23 European countries. Created to change the way businesses pay and get paid, Viva Wallet offers businesses of any size the acceptance of 24 card payment methods, using technology for card present (CP) or card not present (CNP), along with commercial accounts with Portuguese IBAN and debit card issuance.

www.vivawallet.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and drive an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions secure, simple, smart and affordable. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions enable us to help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses achieve their greatest potential. Our Decency Quotient, or DQ, is a tool to drive our culture and everything we do inside and outside our company. With connections to more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that opens up Priceless possibilities for all. Mastercard is the only corporate donor to the Mastercard Impact Fund.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781779/Viva_Wallet_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781780/Viva_Wallet_2.jpg